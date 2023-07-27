Photo: The Culture of Pearls

Who knew pearl writer was a real job? Certainly not I, but I recently discovered a wonderful website and Insta account known as The Culture of Pearls. It is run by Reema Farooqui, who writes about and features, you guessed it, pearls.

“At The Culture of Pearls, my aim is to share and promote beautiful jewellery pieces that showcase unique and original designs and feature fabulous gems, especially pearls. I write about jewellery in a way that brings the different jewels alive for my readers and followers.” – Reema Farooqui, About The Culture of Pearls

The articles on the website cover many fascinating-looking topics from the sourcing and farming of pearls to their representation in art to estate items of note to contemporary designers who incorporate them. I’ve long been a fan of the gems, so of course I’m very much looking forward to binge-reading the articles and gorging myself on all the glorious pearl photos.

You can learn more about The Culture of Pearls on the website and on Instagram.