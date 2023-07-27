Who knew pearl writer was a real job? Certainly not I, but I recently discovered a wonderful website and Insta account known as The Culture of Pearls. It is run by Reema Farooqui, who writes about and features, you guessed it, pearls.
“At The Culture of Pearls, my aim is to share and promote beautiful jewellery pieces that showcase unique and original designs and feature fabulous gems, especially pearls. I write about jewellery in a way that brings the different jewels alive for my readers and followers.”– Reema Farooqui, About The Culture of Pearls
The articles on the website cover many fascinating-looking topics from the sourcing and farming of pearls to their representation in art to estate items of note to contemporary designers who incorporate them. I’ve long been a fan of the gems, so of course I’m very much looking forward to binge-reading the articles and gorging myself on all the glorious pearl photos.
You can learn more about The Culture of Pearls on the website and on Instagram.
July 27, 2023 at 6:29 am
Well you’ve educated me this morning as I had no idea pearls came in quite the variety of colours and shapes that they do. I particularly like the smoky grey pearls and the peculiar shape of those Fiji pearls.
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 27, 2023 at 7:20 am
Me too, of course! I had the most gorgeous mabe pearl pendant years ago. It was a long triangle shaped pearl with the tip facing down, set in a deep rose gold collar with three tiny diamonds and a tiny amethyst lined up on the top right corner. I lost it in a cab a million years ago. Never mind my exes, that is the one that got away.
LikeLiked by 1 person
July 27, 2023 at 11:54 am
Aw man. That sucks. That pendant sounds utterly gorgeous. I bet whoever found it thought they had found treasure.
LikeLike