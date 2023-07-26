I was first introduced to today’s thing in one of the link lineups on Memo of the Air. If you don’t already follow him, I strongly recommend you start!

“Cabaret is theatre plus liquor.” – Isaac Mizrahi

This is The Cabaret, a nonprofit organization which is “dedicated to elevating and promoting the cabaret art form by entertaining, educating, and engaging audiences and artists through world-class performance.” In other words, they put on a helluva show! Their performers are picked from a wide range of professionals, mostly taken from Broadway, singing songs in unplugged, unstaged cabaret-style. No sets, no props, no characters. Cabaret is just the vocalist and a pianist or small combo, in front of a live audience at small tables.

The live performances take place in Indianapolis where The Cabaret is located. Luckily, for those of us not in the Midwest, their YouTube channel is full of spectacular performances as well!

You can follow The Cabaret on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.