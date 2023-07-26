My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Cabaret

by Leave a comment

I was first introduced to today’s thing in one of the link lineups on Memo of the Air. If you don’t already follow him, I strongly recommend you start!

“Cabaret is theatre plus liquor.”

– Isaac Mizrahi

This is The Cabaret, a nonprofit organization which is “dedicated to elevating and promoting the cabaret art form by entertaining, educating, and engaging audiences and artists through world-class performance.” In other words, they put on a helluva show! Their performers are picked from a wide range of professionals, mostly taken from Broadway, singing songs in unplugged, unstaged cabaret-style. No sets, no props, no characters. Cabaret is just the vocalist and a pianist or small combo, in front of a live audience at small tables.

The live performances take place in Indianapolis where The Cabaret is located. Luckily, for those of us not in the Midwest, their YouTube channel is full of spectacular performances as well!

You can follow The Cabaret on their website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.