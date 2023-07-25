Just J.A.K.

My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Jason Adam Katzenstein

I have kind of a love/hate relationship with The New Yorker Magazine. I love the covers, I love the content, I love the feel of the magazine in my hand, and most of all, I LOVE the cartoons. What I don’t love is that no matter how committed I am to reading them cover-to-cover, I get busy and they pile up, and then Beloved makes me cancel my subscription. Again. Nonetheless, my adoration of the cover art and the cartoons persists.

Today, we’re looking at one of the magazine’s best-known cartoonists, Jason Adam Katzenstein. In addition to his work for The New Yorker, Katzenstein has also written comedy and made cartoons for The New York Times, MAD Magazine, and Cartoon Network. His books have graced many best-of lists. In his most popular book, EVERYTHING is an EMERGENCY, Katzenstein talks openly about his early experiences with OCD and his lifelong struggles with the condition.

I find his humor to be so smart and so funny, I’m always a teensy bit proud when I get the joke. (I did need a few explained, but if you read the comments, I’m not the only one.)

You can follow the smart-and-funny Jason Adam Katzenstein on his website and on Instagram.

