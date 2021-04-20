My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

From Nigeria With Love

by 5 Comments

Nma Couture

Houston-based fashion designer Julie Nma Ihe creates drool-worthy bespoke couture gowns and wedding dresses with a unique flair. Her label, Nma Couture, beautifully reflects the designer’s Nigerian background. In 2017, Ihe showcased her first collection during Houston’s African fashion week, and she’s been one of the go-to designers in the luxury market ever since.

Since she’s located in Texas, Ihe’s designs are particularly popular with serious pageant contestants, but I think they’d be just as at home at the Met Gala or any other world-class, high-fashion event.

You can follow Julie Nma Ihe and Nma Couture on Instagram and Facebook. (The brand does have a website, but it kept trying to download a Chrome extension to view, so I didn’t want to click on it.)

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

5 thoughts on “From Nigeria With Love

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    April 20, 2021 at 6:24 am

    Especially the first one, I thought what an interesting use of a parachute. I did like a couple of them. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 20, 2021 at 6:35 am

    Stunning dresses. Every single one you’ve showcased here is gorgeous from the fabric choices to the silhouettes. I think a lot of the appeal for me is that there is a classicly chic look to the dresses but with a thoroughly contemporary punch. She definitely deserves to be a higher profile designer.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    April 20, 2021 at 7:35 am

    Well of course the Mississippi bride is beautiful…we grow them that way down here. Wonderful designs.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Michele
    April 20, 2021 at 8:54 am

    Absolutely gorgeous dresses but I can’t imagine trying to dance at a prom in a dress with so much material draped on the floor. Maybe I just had too many dates who stepped on my foot while slow dancing, but I just can’t image all that material is going to end well.

    Like

    Reply
  5. lois
    April 20, 2021 at 9:24 am

    Have you ever watched the TV show ‘Bob ❤ Abishola’? Most of the characters are from Nigeria and when the aunties dress up–the colors and patterns are gorgeous!!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.