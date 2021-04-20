From Nigeria With Love

Nma Couture

Houston-based fashion designer Julie Nma Ihe creates drool-worthy bespoke couture gowns and wedding dresses with a unique flair. Her label, Nma Couture, beautifully reflects the designer’s Nigerian background. In 2017, Ihe showcased her first collection during Houston’s African fashion week, and she’s been one of the go-to designers in the luxury market ever since.

Since she’s located in Texas, Ihe’s designs are particularly popular with serious pageant contestants, but I think they’d be just as at home at the Met Gala or any other world-class, high-fashion event.

You can follow Julie Nma Ihe and Nma Couture on Instagram and Facebook. (The brand does have a website, but it kept trying to download a Chrome extension to view, so I didn’t want to click on it.)