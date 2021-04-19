House of Helmet

French product designer Najette Derni created House of Helmet, a modern gallery for art helmets, to promote the use of full-face helmets while supporting artists. The safety helmets are the best quality designs available (Derni was the inventor of two helmet-related patents), and her artists’ methods and materials guarantee that the art is more resistant to both UV fading and gravel impacts.

Some of the helmets are inspired by the work of well-known American abstract painters, while others sport original artworks created by emerging artists around the world. Most recently, Derni has been working to promote women through an internet-funded campaign on IFundWomen.

“My last horse was a FZ Yamaha, my favorite thing to do with it was crossing bridges and feeling this great sensation of openness! House of Helmet was born from an empty bank account, a broken computer and artists crazy enough to believe in the concept, by investing their time and talent. Showcasing Art Helmets of Creators is a way to seize and bring an understanding of humanity. Just like music in the air, their visual stories travel in time and space: that’s what makes the collection so rich and colorful.” – Najette Derni, House of Helmet founder

In addition to the artful helmets, Derni also sells matching scarves, and many of the original artworks can also be purchased to be hung on the wall.

You can follow the House of Helmet on their website and on Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter. And you can support Najette Derni’s pro-female artists campaign on IFundWomen.