Repost: Runway Ready

3/2/15: Marc Jacobs commissioned set designer Stefan Beckman to recreate Diana Vreeland’s all red sitting room on huge canvases to serve as the backdrop of his Fall/Winter 2015 runway show. The original room, pictured above, was described by Vreeland as “a garden in hell” and designed by Billy Baldwin (no, not that one) in 1955.
The video below by Refinery 29 is a quick but fascinating documentary on the making of that epic and massive backdrop. The finished backdrop reminds me a bit of the backgrounds in Pascal Campion‘s paintings. Really interesting stuff!
It’s pretty incredible that someone with so much to do to get ready for a show has the time and the mental energy to come up with such a complex and creative set to show their fashions off. Of course, the clothes are beautiful, but the set is the real stand-out for me.
You can see more of Refinery29’s videos on their website.
April 18, 2021 at 7:31 am
Being a Walmart guy I have never understood ‘high fashion’. It’s his money so he can do what he wants but it seems a waste of money to me. Seems WordPress does not want this to have any stars on this one. If they did, I would pass. Hal
April 18, 2021 at 8:17 am
Quite an under taking …..but it was all so dark.
April 18, 2021 at 9:06 am
As dark as it was, you have to wonder: what would you be looking at, the clothes or the backdrop?
