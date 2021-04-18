Repost: Runway Ready

Diana Vreeland’s all red sitting room

3/2/15: Marc Jacobs commissioned set designer Stefan Beckman to recreate Diana Vreeland’s all red sitting room on huge canvases to serve as the backdrop of his Fall/Winter 2015 runway show. The original room, pictured above, was described by Vreeland as “a garden in hell” and designed by Billy Baldwin (no, not that one) in 1955.

The video below by Refinery 29 is a quick but fascinating documentary on the making of that epic and massive backdrop. The finished backdrop reminds me a bit of the backgrounds in Pascal Campion‘s paintings. Really interesting stuff!

It’s pretty incredible that someone with so much to do to get ready for a show has the time and the mental energy to come up with such a complex and creative set to show their fashions off. Of course, the clothes are beautiful, but the set is the real stand-out for me.

