Repost: All Dogs Go to Heaven (But Especially These Dogs)

2/21/16: These haunting black and white portraits of shelter dogs waiting to be adopted were taken by photographer Traer Scott. Her photos remind me of silent film stills or the depression-era photographs of Dorothea Lange. Her soulful portraits are not just a reflection of the personality of the animals; they clearly communicate Scott’s feelings, too.

“We have to euthanize millions of unwanted animals every year. Most animals in shelters did nothing wrong, they just had lousy humans. Animals are pure. Their motivation comes from a simple, uncorrupted place. I can respect and enjoy that.”

You can help the cause by buying her book, Finding Home; Shelter Dogs and Their Stories (Princeton Architectural Press), proceeds of which are donated to Handsome Dan’s Rescue and the Providence Animal Rescue League. In the book, each stunning photograph is accompanied by the animal’s story.

And if the shelter dog photos make you too sad, go check out Scott’s photos of Lilly the House Deer.

You can follow Traer Scott on her website and on Instagram.

