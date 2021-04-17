Repost: All Dogs Go to Heaven (But Especially These Dogs)

2/21/16: These haunting black and white portraits of shelter dogs waiting to be adopted were taken by photographer Traer Scott. Her photos remind me of silent film stills or the depression-era photographs of Dorothea Lange. Her soulful portraits are not just a reflection of the personality of the animals; they clearly communicate Scott’s feelings, too.
“We have to euthanize millions of unwanted animals every year. Most animals in shelters did nothing wrong, they just had lousy humans. Animals are pure. Their motivation comes from a simple, uncorrupted place. I can respect and enjoy that.”
You can help the cause by buying her book, Finding Home; Shelter Dogs and Their Stories (Princeton Architectural Press), proceeds of which are donated to Handsome Dan’s Rescue and the Providence Animal Rescue League. In the book, each stunning photograph is accompanied by the animal’s story.
And if the shelter dog photos make you too sad, go check out Scott’s photos of Lilly the House Deer.
April 17, 2021 at 6:04 am
These are magnificent photos
April 17, 2021 at 8:09 am
Oh my gosh, Donna–I want to cry. Every one of those portraits is so beautiful. Most of the dogs look older, too, which is so sad. And Lilly the House Deer–thank heaven that had a happy ending. No thanks to the asshole neighbor. Geez, what is it with people?!
April 17, 2021 at 8:14 am
Beautiful photography. I hope these guys got adopted in 2015 and are living their best lives, or at least lived their best lives until their lives ended. I have to hope all dogs go to heaven, especially those who didn’t get a fair shake. And my dogs of course, because I’m sure hoping to see them again. My girl Katie is now 14 and 3 mos, had her gallbladder out last week, and is in beginning stages of kidney disease. She’s got to go to heaven, she’s been such a good girl.
April 17, 2021 at 8:29 am
Great pictures. I got two dogs living with me now. Had as many as ten when I was working with a rescue group. Love dogs. Hal
April 17, 2021 at 12:55 pm
Such soulful and characterful portraits. Beautiful.
