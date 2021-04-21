Bird Brained

Apricity Designs

My art posts often feature more complicated art, but today, I was just too charmed by these simple-but-beautiful pieces to keep them to myself. These darling minimalist pictures are created by Heidi, who describes herself as a “mom to two little people, wife, lawyer-turned-artist, and a lover of travel, beaches and, of course, seaglass.” Though they’re currently located in Nova Scotia, the young family has moved around a lot, so her materials come from all over, including Bermuda, the Channel Islands, and Heidi’s favorite place, Seaham Beach in the UK, known as England’s sea glass treasure chest (which has now moved to the top of my bucket list!).

Not one to cut corners, Heidi uses only unaltered, naturally-tumbled beach glass. Her pieces also sometimes feature other natural elements, as well as tiny, handmade clay touches and the occasional inked line or two.

“Each seaglass picture begins with me searching through my (rather large!) collection of treasures for the perfect little pieces of glass, stones etc. After I’ve selected just the right pieces for the picture I have in mind, I arrange them on thick, textured watercolour paper. Sometimes things just kind of come together; other times I have to fuss a bit to get it right! It always amazes me how a slightly different coloured piece of glass or a different shaped stone can make all of the difference to a picture.”

You can check out all of the adorable pieces by Apricity Designs on their website and on Instagram.