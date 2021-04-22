My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 307: Fancy Pants

by 3 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be a snarky New Yorker once per week.

Stunning top hat above by CarlesMartiChapeaux

While looking at vintage items for the last issue of Etsomnia™, I kept coming across marvelous items that I would categorize as gentleman’s accessories (though they are certainly not limited to men!). I spend a large percentage of my Etsomnia™ time talking about women’s wear, but men’s formal wear items deserve their day in the sun, too.

Smoking jackets make me want to get in touch with my inner Hugh Heffner! By LavidesignsCo
Steampunk, when done right, can be so fun! Monocle by AtticRaiders
I’m not that surprised that men’s formal facemasks are a thing on Etsy, but I didn’t expect face tuxedos!
This dashiki is just stunning! By IreAfricanClothing
This anchor walking stick would be perfect for everyone from a shipping magnate to a retired sea captain! By VintageGiftCrafts
Yikes. Hopefully this will only ever be worn as part of a Dumb & Dumber costume
These are stunning! Gloves by 1861Gloves
Look at this beautiful wooden bowtie with matching pocket square. So elegant and modern! By MOAccessoires
I’m all for a bold accessory, but this near-life-size pug head belt buckle is a bit too far for me.
There’s a fine line between fashionable and costumey. This ponce is waaaay over that line.
I’m not sure I’ve ever been to an event where spats were appropriate, but I think I’d like it! By TheGreyDeer
I love penguins, but as shirt studs? Hard no. Formal occasions are no time to be cutesy.
Ever since I started watching Bravo TV’s Family Karma, I have become obsessed with Indian sherwrani (formal coats). So beautiful! By AradhyaFab
Weddings during the time of Covid now include matching pocket square, tie, and mask. Respect! By SadeNewYork
Magnificent raw watermelon tourmaline cufflinks! By FizzCandy
Because cumberbunds aren’t dumb enough.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 307: Fancy Pants

Leave a comment

  2. lois
    April 22, 2021 at 7:37 am

    Kind of a mixed bag here…..

    Like

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    April 22, 2021 at 7:48 am

    I rented a tux for my wedding but that was the only time I ever dressed formally. With that said I did have a collection of cuff links. A very good friend did have a couple of ‘smoking jackets’ that I liked. At one point, Jan and I were going to wear jeans under our wedding clothes and take the wedding clothes off and ride off on the bike. Her mom found out and put her foot down. Finally, I enjoyed looking at all of today’s post. Hal

    Like

    Reply

