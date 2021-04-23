Call of Nature

Steven Rose

Nature photographer Steven Rose is all about the work. I first came across his work on Instagram, but when I went looking for information about the artist, all I found were more photographs. I get it. He’s not a talker. He’d rather let the photos speak for themselves. Fair enough. I guess I can do the same.

I did manage to find one pithy quote by him given when he won the Royal Ontario Museum Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest in 2016.

“Get up early and be there before the sun comes up. Shoot in adverse conditions. Take control of the camera and shoot in manual mode.” – Steven Rose

You can follow Steven Rose’s eye-popping nature photography on his website and on Instagram.