What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Call of Nature

Nature photographer Steven Rose is all about the work. I first came across his work on Instagram, but when I went looking for information about the artist, all I found were more photographs. I get it. He’s not a talker. He’d rather let the photos speak for themselves. Fair enough. I guess I can do the same.

I did manage to find one pithy quote by him given when he won the Royal Ontario Museum Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest in 2016.

“Get up early and be there before the sun comes up. Shoot in adverse conditions. Take control of the camera and shoot in manual mode.”

– Steven Rose

You can follow Steven Rose’s eye-popping nature photography on his website and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. janhaltn
    April 23, 2021 at 6:07 am

    Great way to start the day!! I wonder if he has listed what equipment he uses. I bet a very good long-distance lens. Yes, a great eye for a great shot. I would love to have all of them hanging on my wall. Donna hit one out of the park today. Hal

  2. yfaus
    April 23, 2021 at 7:29 am

    Ah Nature the most wonderful entertainer! What a patient and talented photographer. Thanks for this beautiful OBT!

  3. bcparkison
    April 23, 2021 at 8:28 am

    My Cool Pix won’t do this but it sure would be fun.

  4. lois
    April 23, 2021 at 9:06 am

    Perfection! Every single one of these!

