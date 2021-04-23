Call of Nature

Nature photographer Steven Rose is all about the work. I first came across his work on Instagram, but when I went looking for information about the artist, all I found were more photographs. I get it. He’s not a talker. He’d rather let the photos speak for themselves. Fair enough. I guess I can do the same.
I did manage to find one pithy quote by him given when he won the Royal Ontario Museum Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest in 2016.
“Get up early and be there before the sun comes up. Shoot in adverse conditions. Take control of the camera and shoot in manual mode.”– Steven Rose
You can follow Steven Rose’s eye-popping nature photography on his website and on Instagram.
April 23, 2021 at 6:07 am
Great way to start the day!! I wonder if he has listed what equipment he uses. I bet a very good long-distance lens. Yes, a great eye for a great shot. I would love to have all of them hanging on my wall. Donna hit one out of the park today. Hal
April 23, 2021 at 7:29 am
Ah Nature the most wonderful entertainer! What a patient and talented photographer. Thanks for this beautiful OBT!
April 23, 2021 at 8:28 am
My Cool Pix won’t do this but it sure would be fun.
April 23, 2021 at 9:06 am
Perfection! Every single one of these!
