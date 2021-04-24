Repost: As Good As It Gets*

*Wrong movie. Thanks to Stephanie for catching that!
12/12/16: Recently, Beloved and I wanted a quiet night at home watching movies we loved. I came up with “Something’s Got to Give,” a real fave starring Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson, among others. If you haven’t seen it (or haven’t seen it recently), I strongly recommend it. It’s a fun, positive movie without being saccharine, and the performances, script, cast, and sets are all spectacular.
Re-watching the movie reminded me how much I loved the painting over the mantle in Diane Keaton’s beach house. It is “Swim Party #2” (pictured above) by artist Kenton Nelson. I’ve always meant to look up the artist and learn more, and this was the perfect opportunity. Am I ever glad I did!
The nephew of renowned Mexican modernist/muralist, Roberto Montenegro, Nelson’s works, even the still life paintings, manage to be modest and sexy at the same time. And Nelson’s use of warm colors – especially his signature reds – and the paintings’ strong sense of nostalgia are remarkably effective, giving the viewer a glimpse of simpler days.
“I think we as individual makers could change the world… If our primary objective was to post positivity and beauty, I think it could have a profound effect.”– Kenton Nelson
It’s like we’re twins! Luckily for us, Nelson doesn’t intend to stop painting any time soon. (And luckily for you, I don’t intend to start!) L
You can see more of Kenton Nelson’s summery paintings on his website and on Instagram.
April 24, 2021 at 8:00 am
He is good. Seems to have a thing for bathing suits. I have always been a one piece kinda girl.
April 24, 2021 at 8:25 am
My Art teacher would have us study his work. He is one of the greats. Many lessons in his art. I do wonder if he worked from photographs/pictures or just his head. I would need something to look at. But I was never able to see the finish. My granddaughter has two of my painting in her living room. They are the only two that are left. Tall sailing ship on black velvet from pictures. Hal
April 24, 2021 at 10:17 am
Gorgeous stuff! He is a master at shadows.
