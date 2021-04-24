Repost: As Good As It Gets*

Kenton Nelson

*Wrong movie. Thanks to Stephanie for catching that!

12/12/16: Recently, Beloved and I wanted a quiet night at home watching movies we loved. I came up with “Something’s Got to Give,” a real fave starring Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson, among others. If you haven’t seen it (or haven’t seen it recently), I strongly recommend it. It’s a fun, positive movie without being saccharine, and the performances, script, cast, and sets are all spectacular.

Re-watching the movie reminded me how much I loved the painting over the mantle in Diane Keaton’s beach house. It is “Swim Party #2” (pictured above) by artist Kenton Nelson. I’ve always meant to look up the artist and learn more, and this was the perfect opportunity. Am I ever glad I did!

The nephew of renowned Mexican modernist/muralist, Roberto Montenegro, Nelson’s works, even the still life paintings, manage to be modest and sexy at the same time. And Nelson’s use of warm colors – especially his signature reds – and the paintings’ strong sense of nostalgia are remarkably effective, giving the viewer a glimpse of simpler days.

“I think we as individual makers could change the world… If our primary objective was to post positivity and beauty, I think it could have a profound effect.” – Kenton Nelson

It’s like we’re twins! Luckily for us, Nelson doesn’t intend to stop painting any time soon. (And luckily for you, I don’t intend to start!) L

You can see more of Kenton Nelson’s summery paintings on his website and on Instagram.