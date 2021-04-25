Repost: Perfectly Imperfect

Holly Spring

9/7/14: Holly Spring started seriously pursuing photography after giving birth to a daughter with Hirschsprung’s Disease (a congenital colon defect) and a missing left hand. Her concept was to show the child that she can achieve anything as long as she believes in herself. While the message is maybe a little optimistic, I can hardly blame her. We all want our children to believe in magic as long as they can, and the combination of this mother’s vision and her daughter’s beauty is pretty magical.

“My daughter is my muse and my heart that inspires me to follow my passion and share these unique photos and digital art with you.” – Holly Spring

I hope you are as swept away by the beautiful photography of this talented young woman as I am. The judges of the 2014 NZIPP/Epson Iris Portrait Creative Photographer of the Year competition certainly were!

You can see more of Holly Spring’s phenomenal photography on Facebook.

