Repost: Perfectly Imperfect

Holly Spring

9/7/14: Holly Spring started seriously pursuing photography after giving birth to a daughter with Hirschsprung’s Disease (a congenital colon defect) and a missing left hand. Her concept was to show the child that she can achieve anything as long as she believes in herself. While the message is maybe a little optimistic, I can hardly blame her. We all want our children to believe in magic as long as they can, and the combination of this mother’s vision and her daughter’s beauty is pretty magical.

My daughter is my muse and my heart that inspires me to follow my passion and share these unique photos and digital art with you.

– Holly Spring

I hope you are as swept away by the beautiful photography of this talented young woman as I am. The judges of the 2014 NZIPP/Epson Iris Portrait Creative Photographer of the Year competition certainly were!

You can see more of Holly Spring’s phenomenal photography on Facebook.

©Holly Spring
©Holly Spring
©Holly Spring
©Holly Spring
©Holly Spring
©Holly Spring
©Holly Spring (Photographer’s Note: the last image of the Giraffe showing my daughter with the wrong limb difference is intentional for creative purposes and continuity of light and narrative. This image was awarded a Gold at the prestigious NZIPP Epson Iris Awards this year.)

  1. janhaltn
    April 25, 2021 at 7:01 am

    I would have no problem giving this ten stars. I feel that I could almost reach out and touch the girl. Pure beauty. Love it – Hal

  2. Alice DeForest
    April 25, 2021 at 7:17 am

    These are beautiful, how creative

  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 25, 2021 at 11:22 am

    What magical photographs and what a talented photographer.

