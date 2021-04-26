Wearable Dinnerware

Gésine Hackenberg

Amsterdam jewelry designer Gésine Hackenberg punches holes in Delftware and other antique porcelain and ceramic pieces, and turns the circles into stylish, eminently-collectible jewelry. The graduating discs almost give the impression of pearls, and they’re every bit as wearable. I love the one-of-a-kind nature of the jewelry, and the fun use of old materials in a totally new way.

The collection was inspired by Hackenberg’s grandmother’s pearl necklaces and her extensive collection of porcelain dishes, and you can just imagine how popular both those items were in her grandmother’s home in Germany.

“One of the main themes in my work is placing ordinary utensils in the perspective of jewellery. Objects of daily use often become loved and indispensable to people. What one keeps and owns, often contains an emotional meaning next to its practical function or worth. Possessions, especially personal treasures, define and represent their owner. Jewelry is in particular an outward sign of values that are deeply rooted in the wearer, of what people cherish, in what they believe, and what they desire.” – Gésine Hackenberg

