Negativity

Ayano Yoshizumi

Emerging Japanese glass artist Ayano Yoshizumi creates glass pieces that play with internal and external space in truly interesting ways. It is Yoshizumi’s exploration of the concept negative space (known in Japanese as ma) that inspires her unusual forms and juxtapositions. In 2019, Yoshizumi relocated to Adelaide where she joined the South Australian glass community’s JamFactory Associate training program.

The Japanese concept ma, meaning negative space, identifies the aesthetic of each of Yoshizumi’s object’s internal and external space. It is the ma – the space – that creates the depth and complexity of each of her objects. Yoshizumi uses unexpected materials in and around her hot glass to clearly define the negative space while creating new forms and textures.

You can see more of Ayano Yoshizumi’s glorious work on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.