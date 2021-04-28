The F•R•I•E•N•D•S Experience

The Friends Experience

You see crazy things wandering around Manhattan. A few weeks ago, on one of my endless crosstown trips, I spotted a storefront bearing the logo from the iconic TV show Friends. I kind of forgot about it, but I was reminded this week when I once again zoomed by. Here’s what it is. The Friends Experience is a space with 12 interactive, nostalgia-packed rooms. Featured sets include both apartments (including the balcony), the Friends fountain, Phoebe’s cab, and, of course, a perfectly recreated Central Perk complete with iconic orange couch. Central Perk is actually set up as a functioning coffee shop, and opens at 7 AM daily. The rest of the exhibit is by appointment to keep everyone safe.

And even if you’re not planning on visiting New York, you still might be able to check out the exhibit. It’s currently in both New York and Chicago, and there might be new sites soon. Could you be more excited?

You can learn more about The Friends Experience on the exhibit website and on Instagram.