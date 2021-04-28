My OBT

The F•R•I•E•N•D•S Experience

The Friends Experience

You see crazy things wandering around Manhattan. A few weeks ago, on one of my endless crosstown trips, I spotted a storefront bearing the logo from the iconic TV show Friends. I kind of forgot about it, but I was reminded this week when I once again zoomed by. Here’s what it is. The Friends Experience is a space with 12 interactive, nostalgia-packed rooms. Featured sets include both apartments (including the balcony), the Friends fountain, Phoebe’s cab, and, of course, a perfectly recreated Central Perk complete with iconic orange couch. Central Perk is actually set up as a functioning coffee shop, and opens at 7 AM daily. The rest of the exhibit is by appointment to keep everyone safe.

And even if you’re not planning on visiting New York, you still might be able to check out the exhibit. It’s currently in both New York and Chicago, and there might be new sites soon. Could you be more excited?

You can learn more about The Friends Experience on the exhibit website and on Instagram.

5 thoughts on “The F•R•I•E•N•D•S Experience

Leave a comment

  1. wonderwall360blog
    April 28, 2021 at 6:02 am

    In the UK last few years they have toured sets around for ppl to view. I have done a couple of times. Not sure if for obvious reasons there is any this year but think there will def be last year. It is great that I have pic outside Centeral Perk even though not been to New York!

  2. Laura (PA Pict)
    April 28, 2021 at 6:24 am

    I watched several episodes of ‘Friends’ when it first aired in the UK but never got into it. I do, however, appreciate that it is an absolute phenomenon for some people, including many of my friends, so I love that fans of the show could go and experience this.

  3. janhaltn
    April 28, 2021 at 6:28 am

    I have never watched ‘Friends’ but they have tons of fans. So, I am happy that the people who enjoy ‘Friends’ have this to look at. One of my favorites was NYPD Blue. Today it is NCIS. Busch Gardens in Tampa is giving away free tickets to military. I look forward to finally going see them when I get back from my trip to visit with family. Leaving tomorrow AM — Hal

  5. bcparkison
    April 28, 2021 at 8:33 am

    i do remember Friends but have never been a groupie,, this is interesting .

