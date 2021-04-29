Etsomnia™ 308: Thanks for Nothing

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Beloved and I are very lucky people. We need nothing. When our friends want to give us a gift, we are fond of saying “don’t buy it, just send us a picture!” In other words, we have enough stuff. So since it’s Beloved’s birthday week, I thought this was a good opportunity to share (pictures of) some of the items she would most love on Etsy.

Here’s the story about the picture above: Beloved once mentioned she liked frogs, so for years, people kept getting her frog things. What she meant was that she liked the reptile, not froggie merchandise. The plague of frogs eventually tapered off, but we still laugh about it. Beautiful glass frog by DeGrandpreJewelers

Happy Birthday, Beloved. You’re welcome!

We already have way too many salts, but she would love this salt tasting set by LiberteDuMondeGourme

If I thought she’d wear it, I’d absolutely buy Beloved this beautiful blue diamond tension-set titanium ring by ATDesignStudio

You have heard me talk before about how our cat abuses Beloved. This had is so damned perfect, I almost actually got it for her. (It was the scratch marks that got me.) By TheBobbinandSpool

We are always intrigued by vintage cocktail sets, even though we don’t have the space or the life for one… By Vintagedesignerbar

Beloved loves vintage bowling shirts, but she almost never actually wears them. This one’s a beaut! Sold by greencycledesignLA

We are both total suckers for nautical stuff, like this beautiful, hand-painted sign for RockPaperSawzall

Beloved is a total sucker for a good distressed leather bag like this beauty by SotonLeather

I always used to succumb to the lure of cufflinks until Beloved finally convinced me it’s nearly impossible to find French cuff shirts with which to wear them. Drats. By GiorgioBergamo

We don’t need a table, but if we did, she would LOVE this brushed steel and copper table by Grapsos

Whenever we go into vintage clothing stores, Beloved naturally gravitates towards the vintage leather. This one sold by MyGenerationV is magnificent!

We are both regularly sucked in by beautiful chef’s knives like this surprisingly-affordable set by kitchenCareShop

On the one hand, she loves fun, colorful, graphic socks. On the other hand, she despises broccoli…