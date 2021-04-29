Etsomnia™ 308: Thanks for Nothing

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Beloved and I are very lucky people. We need nothing. When our friends want to give us a gift, we are fond of saying “don’t buy it, just send us a picture!” In other words, we have enough stuff. So since it’s Beloved’s birthday week, I thought this was a good opportunity to share (pictures of) some of the items she would most love on Etsy.
Here’s the story about the picture above: Beloved once mentioned she liked frogs, so for years, people kept getting her frog things. What she meant was that she liked the reptile, not froggie merchandise. The plague of frogs eventually tapered off, but we still laugh about it. Beautiful glass frog by DeGrandpreJewelers
Happy Birthday, Beloved. You’re welcome!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!