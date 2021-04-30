My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Artitude

by 3 Comments

Artitude Atelier

Artitude Atelier is the creative platform of Croatian papier mache artist Adriana Tanfara, whose art illustrates her vision of a renewable world. Tanfara creates sculptures out of discarded newspapers, chicken wire, fabric, and “all kinds of garbage [I[ find by accident.” She finishes off her quirky creations using paints and markers.

“Artitude was born with my first sculpture which I made for fun. Green dragon. I was thrilled. The same as today. From then I never stopped doing dragons and creatures, learning more and more about papier mache technique and wire sculpting. I am still experimenting and exploring. The world of papier mache is inexhaustible enjoyment, There are no rules just a huge freedom in creative expression.”

You can followAdriana Tanfara’s work on the Artitude Atelier website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Etsy.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Artitude

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    April 30, 2021 at 6:41 am

    These are just charming

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.