Artitude Atelier

Artitude Atelier is the creative platform of Croatian papier mache artist Adriana Tanfara, whose art illustrates her vision of a renewable world. Tanfara creates sculptures out of discarded newspapers, chicken wire, fabric, and “all kinds of garbage [I[ find by accident.” She finishes off her quirky creations using paints and markers.

“Artitude was born with my first sculpture which I made for fun. Green dragon. I was thrilled. The same as today. From then I never stopped doing dragons and creatures, learning more and more about papier mache technique and wire sculpting. I am still experimenting and exploring. The world of papier mache is inexhaustible enjoyment, There are no rules just a huge freedom in creative expression.”

