Repost: Cheesecake Chick(en) Pics

What are YOU looking at?



(Aren’t you proud of me for not making a cock joke?)

5/6/14: Chicken beauty pageants are big business in Malasia. I am not making this up. And Singaporean photographer Ernest Goh has become portraitist to the (chicken) stars. For good reason, since his pictures are phenomenal, but it’s still a little funny.

But it’s not all feathers and hairspray. He has beautifully documented many deadly serious stories including the Singapore SARS outbreak and the aftermath of the 2004 Tsunami in Aceh. I assume the chickens are for fun.

Cocks

And here’s a lovely video wherein the photographer, with a completely straight face, talks seriously about chicken glamour photography.

And when you’re done with the chickens, go check out his fish pics, which manage to be every bit as full of personality as his chicken pictures, if you can imagine. I know I couldn’t.

The Fish Book

Important Epilogue: While taking a last look at his website, I clicked on something called “Man of the Forest” and came across the most beautiful baby orangutan photos I’ve ever seen. I don’t want to spoil the impact by including one in this post, but please-oh-please check them out. They’re phenomenal!

Man of the Forest

You can see all of Ernest Goh’s phenomenal photos on his website and on Instagram.