Repost: The Blues

2/26/17: Today, I’m thrilled to bring to you the lovely ceramics of Boston maker Nicole Aquillano. She sees her objects not just as tableware, but also as a way to hold onto the past.

“I am interested in exploring the human need to maintain collections, as a way to preserve the past and satisfy the longing with which we inhabit the world: driven by a desire to hold onto what will inevitably be lost. My memories and experiences are carved onto objects intended to be both used and collected: as a way to facilitate new relationships to fill the void left by that which we will never have again.”

Tangible memories. Brilliant! I love her near-exclusive use of blue; it feels like a cross between traditional Delftware and old tattoos. And her wide expanses of white give the objects portrayed added weight and importance. Her subjects include iconic structures in and around Boston, her home town, and other cities, too, including New York and Paris (my favorites!). And the best part is she tells me she that custom work is her favorite thing, so you can even get her to paint your house (or your favorite house) on a dish or bowl or tray!

All her items would make lovely gifts, particularly for housewarmings and hostesses, but I’m tempted to start a collection of my own. Maybe when we move out of the micro-apartment…

You can follow Nicole Aquillano on Instagram, and you can buy the artist’s beautiful work can be purchased on her website, on Etsy, and at galleries around the U.S.

All images property of Nicole Aquillano Ceramics, used with permission.