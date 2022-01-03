The Queen of Art Quilts

Cindy Grisdela

I found today’s artist on one of Andrea’s wonderful ARHtistic License Creative Juice posts.

I am not typically a big fan of standard repeating-pattern quilts. I like to look at them, and I definitely appreciate the amount of talent and planning and labor that goes into them, but they’re usually a bit too busy for me. The soft furnishings in our house tend to be solids with the occasional super-simple embellishment. That said, this quilter’s work is less repeating patterns than bold artwork. Meet Cindy Grisdela. An artist and teacher, she is the author of two books, Artful Improv – Permission to Play! and Adventures in Improv Quilts.

Grisdela’s quilt-planning method involves no patterns. She says she starts with just a color story and a size, then goes to town on her fabric! Although I do favor solids in my house, I am forever wishing I had the nerve (and the lifestyle) for one of those gorgeous, statement rugs I see in the magazines. However, these quilts have the same impact and serve the same design purpose as the bold art rugs, while being much easier to live with.

You can learn more about Cindy Grisdela (whose name I keep trying to change to Griselda) on her website, her blog, and on Instagram. You can also take her online classes on Course Craft and Creative Spark.