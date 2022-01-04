Christmas Recycling

It’s the week when most of us start thinking about getting rid of our Christmas trees (boo). Sure, you could just put it out for sanitation to collect; old trees eventually end up as mulch once they go through the local composting facility. But I thought it might be interesting to explore a few things we can do with our old trees rather than just dragging them to the curb.

Insulate our outdoor perennials: Branches from your not-so-green evergreen can add an extra layer of protection from the winter weather. And if you’re not in an area that experiences much winter weather, you can instead put them through a shredder and use them as mulch. Replant the tree: I was surprised to learn this, but Greenpeace has encouraged people to pot their old trees after use. Many of the varieties popularly sold as Christmas trees can actually regrow if planted in soil and left to their own devices for a while. You can learn how here. Regrow a tree from cuttings: If your tree isn’t too dried out, you can do the Earth a favor and grow a tree from cuttings. Here’s how. Recycle it: Many garden centers and parks accept old trees. They are then either mulched or donated to various wildlife organizations for use helping to build up sand dunes and beaches at risk of erosion. Us it for kindling: Because of its tendency to create creosote buildup, pine shouldn’t be used in indoor fireplaces. But if you have an outdoor firepit or fireplace, it makes great kindling and can also be used for a quick-burning fire on a night when you don’t want to mind the fire for hours and hours. Get creative: Of course, you could also use your tree for various craft projects. Or… You could just feed it to the goats.