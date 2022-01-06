Etsomnia™ 332: Rug Rats

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

While looking around for rugs as a reference for my recent quilting post, I realized how many interesting area rug options there were out there, and I figured Etsy would have a good selection of the best and worst of them. I was excited by what I found!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

I am powerless against the cute. What can I say? I’m a sucker for toe beans. By Furbabyfriendsgifts

WTF body part is that supposed to be???

(eye roll)

Love this one! It’s giving me Beatles’ Yellow Submarine vibes. By AllyouneedisRUGS

What kind of bullshit is this? Everyone cries. Crying is healthy. Don’t be an ass.

I get that it’s anime, but are those noodles going in or coming out?

Not enough alien life for you on Mars? Try dressing up your extraterrestrial weekend house with these “Green Swamp Series” area rugs!

This is just beautiful! By TwopinsStore

I’ll bet you didn’t think I could find derpery in the rug category, didn’t you? WRONG!

I have an area rug very like this one in my home office, and I just love it! By RugsfromJaipur

I assume they’re walking like Egyptians, but at least the ancient Egyptians had the sense not to wander around in pajama bottoms…

The concept is that it’s a melting rug, but it just looks to me like poorly-drawn pants.

Really striking (and affordable) modern rug that also comes in an outdoor version! By CraftedInUSAbyVB

This one just seems like a tripping hazard.

They claim this rug is abstract, but I’m pretty sure I can figure out what the “artist” was thinking about.

If you’re worried that your small children will ruin your rug, maybe you should consider a pre-ruined version like this one.