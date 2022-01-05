The Need for Order

Joe Segal

Joe Segal’s sculpture stopped me dead when I was scrolling through Instagram looking for inspiration. I was immediately transfixed by his mastery of geometry and his interesting use of texture. His minimalist pieces look to me like a beautiful blend of natural elements and modern sensibilities.

“Joe Segal is a North Florida artist whose most distinctive works are wall-hung sculptures carved from beams and accentuated with metal elements. Segal’s minimalist style and subtle finishes are drawn from the inherent characteristics of the materials he works with. He describes his work as man’s need for order intersecting with the order of nature.” – Joe Segal Biography

You can see all of Joe Segal’s beautiful, balanced sculptures on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.