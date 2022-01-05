My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Need for Order

Joe Segal

Joe Segal’s sculpture stopped me dead when I was scrolling through Instagram looking for inspiration. I was immediately transfixed by his mastery of geometry and his interesting use of texture. His minimalist pieces look to me like a beautiful blend of natural elements and modern sensibilities.

“Joe Segal is a North Florida artist whose most distinctive works are wall-hung sculptures carved from beams and accentuated with metal elements. Segal’s minimalist style and subtle finishes are drawn from the inherent characteristics of the materials he works with. He describes his work as man’s need for order intersecting with the order of nature.”

– Joe Segal Biography

You can see all of Joe Segal’s beautiful, balanced sculptures on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “The Need for Order

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 5, 2022 at 7:22 am

    These are lovely. I like that the more minimalist approach to shape and form really showcases all the visual texture.

  2. bcparkison
    January 5, 2022 at 9:57 am

    I like them but don’t feel a need for them. Wish he would post size.

  3. janhaltn
    January 5, 2022 at 10:59 am

    Different. Interesting. Enjoyed looking at them. Hal

