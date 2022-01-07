My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Stronger Than I Am

Today’s beautiful thing is part wonderful music, but more than that, it’s a music video that touched me at my core. The beautifully-penned-and-performed breakup song Stronger Than I Am by Lily Rose is an undoubtably powerful song. But oh my, that video. It’s an incredibly moving tribute to healthcare workers and how much of themselves they give up on a daily basis.

My sincerest thanks go out to the entire medical community. I can’t imagine the sacrifices and heartbreak you’ve had to endure since Covid began, and I’m so grateful for your continued sacrifice. Blessings on you all.

Now, a bit about the incredibly-talented singer/songwriter. Lily Rose is a cute-as-a-button emerging country artist who has just come out with her very first album. I sincerely hope we hear much more from this young talent. Her album Villain hit number 1 on the iTunes all-genre chart, no small feat for a new artist!

You can learn more about Lily Rose on her website and on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “Stronger Than I Am

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 7, 2022 at 8:39 am

    Although I am a fan of vintage country music, contemporary country really is not my vibe. However, I think this singer-songwriter has immense talent and I did find the song and video very moving. And, yes, it is impossible to thank the medical community enough for what they are doing and what they are sacrificing during this pandemic. From the scientists to the frontline healthcare workers to the custodial staff of medical facilities, there is no way we can ever adequately recognize what they have done for us all.

    • Donna from MyOBT
      January 7, 2022 at 8:56 am

      I love that she made her video about those people rather than about herself. I wouldn’t say country is among my absolute favorite genres, but I’ve loved enough country singers (That’s right, Mary Chapin Carpenter, I’m talking about you!) to still seek it out once in a while. Love this kid, though!

  2. Sheree
    January 7, 2022 at 8:46 am

    I’m sure she’s headed for stardom

  3. janhaltn
    January 7, 2022 at 10:14 am

    Strange morning down here. Happy to take a few minutes and listen to this. Like many, I am not a huge fan of county music and I do have my favorites. She has a future ahead of her. Hal

