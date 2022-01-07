Today’s beautiful thing is part wonderful music, but more than that, it’s a music video that touched me at my core. The beautifully-penned-and-performed breakup song Stronger Than I Am by Lily Rose is an undoubtably powerful song. But oh my, that video. It’s an incredibly moving tribute to healthcare workers and how much of themselves they give up on a daily basis.

My sincerest thanks go out to the entire medical community. I can’t imagine the sacrifices and heartbreak you’ve had to endure since Covid began, and I’m so grateful for your continued sacrifice. Blessings on you all.

Now, a bit about the incredibly-talented singer/songwriter. Lily Rose is a cute-as-a-button emerging country artist who has just come out with her very first album. I sincerely hope we hear much more from this young talent. Her album Villain hit number 1 on the iTunes all-genre chart, no small feat for a new artist!

You can learn more about Lily Rose on her website and on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.