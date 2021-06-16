Sky Goodies

Somewhere, in a quaint little village in Mumbai, India, lives an couple who make some of the most darling, beautiful, needful paper thingies I’ve ever seen. Welcome to Amit and Misha Gudibanda’s Sky Goodies. The pair designs darling little paper things in their shared studio and shop “in the giant metropolis that is Mumbai, in India.” They then digitize them and sell them as downloadable PDFs so you can print them and make them yourself!

“We love making objects of art that customers can put together themselves, and enjoy the process of ‘making’. Sky Goodies is our dream, livelihood and labour of love.” – About Sky Goodies

The couple even makes little stop-motion videos animating their downloadable paper masterpieces! They also share videos of easy DIY craft projects you can do at home with the little ones using items around the house!

You can check out all the delightful tiny paper creations by Sky Goodies on Etsy and on Instagram and YouTube.