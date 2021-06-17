Etsomnia™ 314: Daddy Issues II

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

This week’s Etsomnia™ is dedicated to all the fathers out there. I hope this year’s gifts are worthy of your patience and kindness and humor. I don’t think the chances are good that will happen, but I still hope it for you.

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Personalized Jerry can mini bar (with gratuitous apostrophe…)! By TheJerryCanCompany

Ack.

I’m not crying, you’re crying. By SeremlalBoutique

I get that they’re 18K gold and antique, but they’re still hideous. Save your money and give him an ugly tie instead.

If you’re going down the dad joke rabbit hole, why not go all the way? By LettuceBuildaHouse

I guess this is for amateur grillers. I assume once you’re experienced griller, you can move from crayons to paints.

This is kind of sweet! By zoeysattic

I fail to see how derpy nuns relate to Father’s Day, even if it is a Botero.

This would be an absolutely magnificent Father’s Day gift for an accountant! By ASimplerTimeShop

Sea shell-covered mantle “perfect for a man cave.” Maybe if the man cave belongs to this guy…