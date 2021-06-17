My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 314: Daddy Issues II

by 3 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

This week’s Etsomnia™ is dedicated to all the fathers out there. I hope this year’s gifts are worthy of your patience and kindness and humor. I don’t think the chances are good that will happen, but I still hope it for you.

Personalized Jerry can mini bar (with gratuitous apostrophe…)! By TheJerryCanCompany
Ack.
I’m not crying, you’re crying. By SeremlalBoutique
I get that they’re 18K gold and antique, but they’re still hideous. Save your money and give him an ugly tie instead.
If you’re going down the dad joke rabbit hole, why not go all the way? By LettuceBuildaHouse
I guess this is for amateur grillers. I assume once you’re experienced griller, you can move from crayons to paints.
This is kind of sweet! By zoeysattic
I fail to see how derpy nuns relate to Father’s Day, even if it is a Botero.
This would be an absolutely magnificent Father’s Day gift for an accountant! By ASimplerTimeShop
Sea shell-covered mantle “perfect for a man cave.” Maybe if the man cave belongs to this guy

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 314: Daddy Issues II

Leave a comment

  janhaltn
    June 17, 2021 at 6:18 am

    I probably shouldn't comment on most of today's posts. I do love the gas can. So there is at least one bright spot. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  Susan Joy Clark
    June 17, 2021 at 6:31 am

    Some of these are definitely interesting. Of course, I had to click on "this guy" to see who you meant. 🙂 A few of these are nice though. I wish I had that card to send to a new dad I know.

    Like

    Reply
  Anthony
    June 17, 2021 at 9:39 am

    Always good to see some works from Botero. I was introduced to his work on my trip to Colombia (I got back home a couple of days before the pandemic shut everything down) and now I am truly a big fan….and, I have no idea how this is connected to Father's day….but I am not too fussed.

    Like

    Reply

