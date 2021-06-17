Etsomnia™ 314: Daddy Issues II

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
This week’s Etsomnia™ is dedicated to all the fathers out there. I hope this year’s gifts are worthy of your patience and kindness and humor. I don’t think the chances are good that will happen, but I still hope it for you.
June 17, 2021 at 6:18 am
I probably shouldn’t comment on most of today’s posts. I do love the gas can. So there is at least one bright spot. Hal
June 17, 2021 at 6:31 am
Some of these are definitely interesting. Of course, I had to click on “this guy” to see who you meant. 🙂 A few of these are nice though. I wish I had that card to send to a new dad I know.
June 17, 2021 at 9:39 am
Always good to see some works from Botero. I was introduced to his work on my trip to Colombia (I got back home a couple of days before the pandemic shut everything down) and now I am truly a big fan….and, I have no idea how this is connected to Father’s day….but I am not too fussed.
