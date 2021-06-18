Self Aware

Noell S. Oszvald

I have a big pile of potential post subjects in my drafts folder. Some of them have been in there for a very long time. Today’s artist is one of those.

Noell S. Oszvald was vaulted onto the photography scene in 2013, when her series of self portraits went viral. These are some of the most moving and visually striking photographs I’ve ever seen. This young woman was basically a child when she took them. And according to the internet (“Giving you bad information since 1994!”), they took a year to photograph and edit. So these represent the inner thoughts of a 21 year old. Holy crap. She was just amazing!

“My aim is to set up concepts using the human body as a base, while not making it the main focus of the picture. The result is a still image that is built around a person, but all parts of the whole are of equal importance. I reduce my pictures to content, composition, and form because this minimalist approach allows me to put equal emphasis on the idea behind the artwork and the entirety of the image. Portraying a sense of calmness with images that are built up based on geometric shapes is a recurring theme of my work.” – Noell S. Oszvald

You can see all of Noell S. Oszvald’s amazing photography on Instagram and Facebook.