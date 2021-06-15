Gradients for Your Mouth

Featuring gorgeous gradients of both color and flavor, these amazing bars by the Japan-based brand Little Motherhouse Chocolate are my newest obsession. It is making my mouth sad that I can’t get hold of these things. The bars begin with a base of white chocolate, then they are infused with winning color and flavor combinations like lemon balm into mint, blueberry to ginger, and chestnut to beet root. I’m especially bummed that I won’t get to try their black pepper yuzu combination. Those are two of my most favorite flavors of all time!

The beautiful bars are made from cocoa beans sourced from a single, family-owned farm in Indonesia. They are then colored and flavored with natural elements including fruits, vegetables, teas, and herbs. The packaging is also sustainably sourced. What a wonderful company!

Like me, you can gaze longingly at all of Little Motherhouse Chocolates’ wares on Instagram. Damnit.