Leg & Go

Tree Sounds/leg&go

The folks at leg&go, known on Etsy as Tree Sounds, are committed to helping children stay active and entertained, while still being mindful of our planet. Best know for their lightweight, wooden balance bicycles and tricycles that grow with children, they also make beautiful climbing toys that are stylish enough to leave out all the time.

“We are here to encourage creativity, curiosity and adventurer spirit, help build confidence and learn life skills while enjoying safe outdoors fun. Every new leg&go bike is made with the same care and responsibility for the little riders and the planet as the very first prototype. We just make more of them now. So that you can have one, too.”

– About leg&go

“It’s crazy how many disposable things are constantly produced in this world. I decided to do it differently – to create a bike that grows together with its rider, so that the parents shouldn’t buy a new one after a year.”

– Egons Garklavs, Chief Designer and creator

You can see all of the amazing creations by Tree Sounds/leg&go on their website and on Etsy, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Leg & Go

  1. bcparkison
    June 14, 2021 at 7:29 am

    Very smart. Love the elephant rocker.

  2. lois
    June 14, 2021 at 10:29 am

    I wonder if these would support an adult-size kid. Gosh, I love them.

  3. janhaltn
    June 14, 2021 at 5:05 pm

    There is nothing as cute as young children being happy. Love all of them – Hal

