Tree Sounds/leg&go

The folks at leg&go, known on Etsy as Tree Sounds, are committed to helping children stay active and entertained, while still being mindful of our planet. Best know for their lightweight, wooden balance bicycles and tricycles that grow with children, they also make beautiful climbing toys that are stylish enough to leave out all the time.

“We are here to encourage creativity, curiosity and adventurer spirit, help build confidence and learn life skills while enjoying safe outdoors fun. Every new leg&go bike is made with the same care and responsibility for the little riders and the planet as the very first prototype. We just make more of them now. So that you can have one, too.” – About leg&go

“It’s crazy how many disposable things are constantly produced in this world. I decided to do it differently – to create a bike that grows together with its rider, so that the parents shouldn’t buy a new one after a year.” – Egons Garklavs, Chief Designer and creator

You can see all of the amazing creations by Tree Sounds/leg&go on their website and on Etsy, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.