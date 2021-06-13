Repost: Lorraine Loots and the Very Young Eyes

9/20/14: 365 Paintings for Ants is one of those titles that immediately grabbed my attention.

Keen-eyed artist, Lorraine Loots, started a project on January 1, 2013, creating a new miniature painting every day for the whole year. As the project started to gain popularity, she allowed people to book sentimental dates and make suggestions for the painting to be done on that day. Once the full project was completed and the gallery show was over, the paintings were shipped to them.

She’s at it again in 2014, but this time, her images are somewhat less random. The 2014 series is Cape Town themed to celebrate her home town’s designation as World Design Capital 2014.

All the indescribably lovely, teensy paintings can be seen on her Tumblr. Its going to take me many days to look at all of them, but I’m taking my time and really enjoying myself. Her subjects are so varied, there’s no way to get bored! The every-day objects are my favorites (how cute is that typewriter?), but I really do love them all. I hope she continues this forever. One of these in my life every day wouldn’t be a bad thing.