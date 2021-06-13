My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Lorraine Loots and the Very Young Eyes

by 4 Comments

©Lorraine Loots

9/20/14: 365 Paintings for Ants is one of those titles that immediately grabbed my attention.

Keen-eyed artist, Lorraine Loots, started a project on January 1, 2013, creating a new miniature painting every day for the whole year. As the project started to gain popularity, she allowed people to book sentimental dates and make suggestions for the painting to be done on that day. Once the full project was completed and the gallery show was over, the paintings were shipped to them.

She’s at it again in 2014, but this time, her images are somewhat less random. The 2014 series is Cape Town themed to celebrate her home town’s designation as World Design Capital 2014.

All the indescribably lovely, teensy paintings can be seen on her Tumblr. Its going to take me many days to look at all of them, but I’m taking my time and really enjoying myself. Her subjects are so varied, there’s no way to get bored! The every-day objects are my favorites (how cute is that typewriter?), but I really do love them all. I hope she continues this forever. One of these in my life every day wouldn’t be a bad thing.

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots (Didn't see this one coming, did you?)

©Lorraine Loots (Didn’t see this one coming, did you?)

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

©Lorraine Loots

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Repost: Lorraine Loots and the Very Young Eyes

Leave a comment

  2. swallowridge2
    June 13, 2021 at 9:50 am

    I remembering loving this one before. I still do, the work is charming!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    June 13, 2021 at 11:38 am

    I love all of them. I am going to attempt to do two more paintings. I gave my Granddaughter Bethany my last painting and I hope to do one for each of my other granddaughters. I got some of the material needed and been working on my hands to see if I can hold and control a small paintbrush. Back to posting – You need both vision and steady hands to do anything that small and she has both!! Great job — Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.