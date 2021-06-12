Repost: Wings of Paper

1/31/17: I’m very excited to bring to you today the glorious work of U.K.-based Colombian artist Diana Beltran Herrera. She makes extraordinary things from the most ordinary of materials, namely wire, cardboard, and paper. Her creations extend past the avian world, but today, it’s all about the birds! Herrera’s work is a reflection of how she’d like to help heal our world:

“For Herrera, there is a considerable distance in the relationship between human and nature, and throughout her work, she aims to repair this relation by producing elements that are constantly removed, altered and forgotten. Her work is presented as a resistance of time. Her sculptures portray the ideal state of a thing and also act like a model of representation of a reality that doesnt suffer any change… [Like] patterns found in nature, her sculptures comprehend massive groups of elements that together compose a major complex system.” -About Diana Beltran Herrera

Herrera is intrigued by the transformation that common materials can undergo with just the repetition of a few simple techniques. Her meticulously-reproduced exotic birds must take shocking quantities of patience and skill. She manages to make them look soft and alive, and I’d love to live in a world populated by her beautiful creatures.

All images property of Diana Beltran Herrera.