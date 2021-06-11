Glass Poetry

Peterborough, UK-based glass artist Samantha Donaldson is inspired by the ever-changing perceptual qualities of glass. She loves to be able to walk around a glass piece and watch the hues and shapes change, so she had dedicated her career to giving us just those experiences.
“Samantha discovered, quite early in to her relationship with glass, her addiction to the coldworking side of the process. She quickly began to realize she could transform her forms through meticulous cutting, grinding and polishing techniques. Samantha’s most famous and favorite collection of ‘VUGs’ are inspired by unfilled cavities within rocks, often lined with mineral crystals. Each unique piece reflects mysterious cave like qualities, her aim is to highlight the mystery and hidden depths buried within these natural formations..”– About Samantha Donaldson
You can see all of Samantha Donaldson’s gorgeous glass art on her WordPress website and on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
June 11, 2021 at 6:04 am
Wowzer! These pieces are beautiful. I love the layering of colours and the way the shapes look like smoothed out nuggets or like they are melting.
June 11, 2021 at 7:30 am
Must feel really nice to hold…..but maybe heavy.
June 11, 2021 at 8:22 am
Fluid is the word I was looking for to describe these. I picture holding them and they kind of melt into your hand. They are gorgeous.
June 11, 2021 at 8:47 am
It is clear they are 3-D objects. Seeing them in 2-D just doesn’t work for me. But, I love all of them. They are beautiful and I sure enjoyed looking at all of them. Also, I wonder what the actual size they are. Would they fit in my hand or do I need a shopping cart to bring one home? Hal
