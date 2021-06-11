Glass Poetry

Peterborough, UK-based glass artist Samantha Donaldson is inspired by the ever-changing perceptual qualities of glass. She loves to be able to walk around a glass piece and watch the hues and shapes change, so she had dedicated her career to giving us just those experiences.

“Samantha discovered, quite early in to her relationship with glass, her addiction to the coldworking side of the process. She quickly began to realize she could transform her forms through meticulous cutting, grinding and polishing techniques. Samantha’s most famous and favorite collection of ‘VUGs’ are inspired by unfilled cavities within rocks, often lined with mineral crystals. Each unique piece reflects mysterious cave like qualities, her aim is to highlight the mystery and hidden depths buried within these natural formations..”

– About Samantha Donaldson