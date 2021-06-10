Etsomnia™ 313: Grill

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
Even though we do grill all year (even in the snow), this time of year, everyone starts thinking about barbecuing. It seemed like an appropriate theme for this week’s Etsomnia™.
June 10, 2021 at 6:45 am
“One Percenter Bullshit” is my new favourite phrase! So incredibly accurate. What is with all of the insistence on making grilling into some testament to hyper machismo? That has always been so weird to me. I love the leather apron and that fold up portable grill is genius design.
June 10, 2021 at 9:08 pm
As usual, I agree with all of that!
June 10, 2021 at 9:51 am
I think we need to call off Father’s Day for the grillin’ dads out there…
June 10, 2021 at 9:09 pm
LOL. Poor dears.
June 10, 2021 at 1:48 pm
I am a “Smoker” but I do have a propane grill that I use now and then. Don’t care who does anything with the grill just don’t touch my smoker. Hal
June 10, 2021 at 9:09 pm
My nephew had a smoker, too. He lost it in a hurricane. It sure was cool, though!
