My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 313: Grill

by 6 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Even though we do grill all year (even in the snow), this time of year, everyone starts thinking about barbecuing. It seemed like an appropriate theme for this week’s Etsomnia™.

Can you believe this gorgeous piece of sculpture is a GRILL??? Gobsmacked. By RerumWorkshop
What’s better for your next cookout than a few OOAK whale chairs?
Grab-and-go portable grill. What a great design! By FormulaFactoryFab
How loaded do you have to be to buy hand-sculpted $5,400 barbecue skewers? My best friend would call this “One Percenter Bullshit.”
Possibly the best-looking leather apron I’ve ever seen! By MajorLeather
That’s a hard pass. (See what I did there?)
I like it! By BLOCKSetc
I’m guessing this is more aspirational than representational.
OMG, it’s a CARBECUE grill!!!
Wanna bet?
I do love ribs…

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 313: Grill

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    June 10, 2021 at 6:45 am

    “One Percenter Bullshit” is my new favourite phrase! So incredibly accurate. What is with all of the insistence on making grilling into some testament to hyper machismo? That has always been so weird to me. I love the leather apron and that fold up portable grill is genius design.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. lois
    June 10, 2021 at 9:51 am

    I think we need to call off Father’s Day for the grillin’ dads out there…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    June 10, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    I am a “Smoker” but I do have a propane grill that I use now and then. Don’t care who does anything with the grill just don’t touch my smoker. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

