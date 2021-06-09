My OBT

Eyes and Feelings

Hubert Lengdorfer

Miniaturist Hubert Lengdorfer makes his mind-blowing models from scratch using just cardboard, paper, paint, and pencils. Were his hand not in the occasional photo for scale, I would have a really hard time believing they were taken anywhere other than a full-sized Victorian house.

“I live in a very small country Austria Salzburg. It is very beautiful here but I would love to share my artwork with the world! I make small houses and rooms without plan (no kid) from cardboard and paper. All what you see in the Pictures is made by myself! I love to build Victorian houses. And antique stuff. I really love what I do I Need for one model approximately 320 hours. I also use no scale for my miniatures I only work with my eyes and Feelings.”

– Hubert Lengdorfer

Lengdorfer’s work is so meticulous, he even draws miniscule replicas of famous works of art to decorate his little walls. No wonder his projects take so long!

You can see all of Hubert Lengdorfter’s incredible miniatures on Instagram and Facebook.

    June 9, 2021 at 7:57 am

    Amazing work. He certainly understands the period.

    June 9, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    Wow wow wow! These miniatures are among the best I have ever seen. it is not just the precision with which they have been created but also the attention to detail with things like surface texture and patina.

