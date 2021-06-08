Good Listener

Many thanks to good friend and neighbor, J, who brought today’s beautiful thing to my attention.
Today’s thing is, well, weird. These are the Instagram posts by Hiroki-san 79, who listens to the sounds animals make and puts them to music. Somehow, it just works, and it makes me feel oddly happy that someone is listening – really listening – to the non-speaking creatures in our lives. He certainly seems to know some very vocal animals.
Hiroki-san doesn’t limit himself to compositions from the animal kingdom. His works also refer to all of the rest of nature; wind, water, landscapes, and the like. In fact, some of his thoroughly-original compositions are quite lovely.
You can listen to all of the creative Hiroki-san 79’s ingenious original music on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.
June 8, 2021 at 6:51 am
I think it was a typo. He sure does not look like he is 79 years old. But regardless of his age, this was a fun morning. Hal
June 8, 2021 at 7:58 am
I was thinking the same as Hal, he looks younger than 79! I loved the music, especially the lamb song!
June 8, 2021 at 9:29 am
The dog songs are a riot. Sing it, Sidney! Sing it! ‘Hirokisan79’ is just his name online, not his age, right?
