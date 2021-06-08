Good Listener

Hirokisan79

Many thanks to good friend and neighbor, J, who brought today’s beautiful thing to my attention.

Today’s thing is, well, weird. These are the Instagram posts by Hiroki-san 79, who listens to the sounds animals make and puts them to music. Somehow, it just works, and it makes me feel oddly happy that someone is listening – really listening – to the non-speaking creatures in our lives. He certainly seems to know some very vocal animals.

Hiroki-san doesn’t limit himself to compositions from the animal kingdom. His works also refer to all of the rest of nature; wind, water, landscapes, and the like. In fact, some of his thoroughly-original compositions are quite lovely.

You can listen to all of the creative Hiroki-san 79’s ingenious original music on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.