Many thanks to good friend and neighbor, J, who brought today’s beautiful thing to my attention.

Today’s thing is, well, weird. These are the Instagram posts by Hiroki-san 79, who listens to the sounds animals make and puts them to music. Somehow, it just works, and it makes me feel oddly happy that someone is listening – really listening – to the non-speaking creatures in our lives. He certainly seems to know some very vocal animals.

Hiroki-san doesn’t limit himself to compositions from the animal kingdom. His works also refer to all of the rest of nature; wind, water, landscapes, and the like. In fact, some of his thoroughly-original compositions are quite lovely.

You can listen to all of the creative Hiroki-san 79’s ingenious original music on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

3 thoughts on “Good Listener

  1. janhaltn
    June 8, 2021 at 6:51 am

    I think it was a typo. He sure does not look like he is 79 years old. But regardless of his age, this was a fun morning. Hal

  2. lois
    June 8, 2021 at 9:29 am

    The dog songs are a riot. Sing it, Sidney! Sing it! ‘Hirokisan79’ is just his name online, not his age, right?

