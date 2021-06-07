From Old Delhi to New

I have long been fascinated by traditional fine Indian jewelry. Originally worn primarily for weddings, the over-the-top designs have entered the mainstream, and they’re just incredible. Established in New Delhi in the late eighteenth century, Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellery is one of the very best at their craft.
In 1789, the company’s forefather was the treasurer to the last of the Mughal emperors, and the jeweler lived and worked inside the old Delhi walled city of Shahjahanabad.
You can see all of Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers’ jaw-dropping work on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.
June 7, 2021 at 7:20 am
They sure are beautiful. Guess you rent them for a day and then turn them back in. Hollywood does that a lot. I really wish that I could see these close-up and live. Hal
June 7, 2021 at 7:43 am
Over the top….Beautiful! Would look totally out of place in my world but…..
