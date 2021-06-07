From Old Delhi to New

Shri Ram Hari Ram

I have long been fascinated by traditional fine Indian jewelry. Originally worn primarily for weddings, the over-the-top designs have entered the mainstream, and they’re just incredible. Established in New Delhi in the late eighteenth century, Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellery is one of the very best at their craft.

In 1789, the company’s forefather was the treasurer to the last of the Mughal emperors, and the jeweler lived and worked inside the old Delhi walled city of Shahjahanabad.

You can see all of Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers’ jaw-dropping work on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.