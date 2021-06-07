My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

From Old Delhi to New

by 2 Comments

Shri Ram Hari Ram

I have long been fascinated by traditional fine Indian jewelry. Originally worn primarily for weddings, the over-the-top designs have entered the mainstream, and they’re just incredible. Established in New Delhi in the late eighteenth century, Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellery is one of the very best at their craft.

In 1789, the company’s forefather was the treasurer to the last of the Mughal emperors, and the jeweler lived and worked inside the old Delhi walled city of Shahjahanabad.

You can see all of Shri Ram Hari Ram Jewellers’ jaw-dropping work on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “From Old Delhi to New

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    June 7, 2021 at 7:20 am

    They sure are beautiful. Guess you rent them for a day and then turn them back in. Hollywood does that a lot. I really wish that I could see these close-up and live. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    June 7, 2021 at 7:43 am

    Over the top….Beautiful! Would look totally out of place in my world but…..

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.