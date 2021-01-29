The Music Man

Jon Batiste

Today, we’re looking at an all singing, all dancing, joy-filled music video from Jon Batiste. I think you’re going to love it. This guy is an epic musician and an equally amazing dancer. He’s like happiness personified!

With fantastic choreography by Jemel McWilliams and direction by Alan Ferguson, the video takes Lindy Hop and the Jitterbug, and turns them into something new. I especially liked the interaction with the photograph. It reminded me a bit of the premise of the iconic Take On Me music video. Very creative!

“I think we each need to identify what the thing is that we were born to do. Everybody has something they are born with and are representing—but a lot of times we run from that, from what comes most naturally. But once you find that, then you can learn and add different flavors and spices, and really grow with what you are and who you are.” – Jon Batiste

If you’ve seen Pixar’s latest animated feature, Soul, you’re already familiar with Batiste’s work. He composed, arranged, and performed all of the piano music in the film, and it’s his hands that were used to create the 3D animation. The film is the story of Joe Gardner, a middle school music teacher who dreams about making it as a jazz performer. Much of the lead character’s ideas about jazz were taken from Batiste’s stories. Batiste comes from a long line of New Orleans musicians, and I’ll wager he’s making them all very proud!

