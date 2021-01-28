Etsomnia™ 298: A Dollar and a Dream

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

This past weekend, some lucky duck in Michigan won $1 billion (that’s BILLION) in the Mega Millions lottery last week. So I thought it might be fun to give them some mostly dumb ideas on how to spend all that moolah. (There’s one or two good ideas in there, too).

To start, you can purchase this unappealing, shockingly-expensive bracelet. No, it’s not made of precious materials or of particular historical significance. It’s just $50K. Deal with it.

I don’t care how rare it is. I wouldn’t pay $55,987.21, even if it were filled with $$55,986 in cash.



You know what? If I had $63K burning a hole in my pocket, I might just buy this astronaut sculpture. It’s glorious! By CINOCI

For nearly $12K, you’d think she could look a little happier.

For those among us with more dollars than sense, here’s a hideous 21 Antler Two Tier Moose Chandelier.

“Excuse me, can you tell me the time?”

(Looks at watch, goes blind)

“No.”

While I do find it intriguing, I don’t think 24 K gold-painted wooden tie is really worth $8,625.

Yes, they’re quite fluffy, but that doesn’t explain why they’re $38K.

If I were loaded AND still a smoker, I could see craving this $15K vintage Faberge cigarette case. Sold by GalleryOFF5th.

While it’s true that I don’t know any billionaires, none of the millionaires I know would be caught dead in these Neolithic Jade Bangles for $50K each. I guess the rich really are different.

#winning!

$10K buys you this stuffed doll of yourself. There really is a sucker born every minute.

Coming in at just 50 cents shy of $40K, this gown had better come with a plastic surgeon to make you look like that.

I can’t afford it, but this I get! $50K 1930’s Louis Vuitton leather shoe steamer trunk! Sold by malleencoin.

I can see why this necklace is thousands of dollars. However, people will think it’s glass and paste, so really what’s the point?

That about sums it up!