Etsomnia™ 298: A Dollar and a Dream

This past weekend, some
in Michigan won $1 billion (that’s BILLION) in the Mega Millions lottery last week. So I thought it might be fun to give them some lucky duck ideas on how to spend mostly dumb . ( all that moolah ). There’s one or two good ideas in there, too
To start, you can purchase this unappealing, shockingly-expensive bracelet. No, it’s not made of precious materials or of particular historical significance. It’s just $50K. Deal with it.
I don’t care how rare it is. I wouldn’t pay $55,987.21, even if it were filled with $$55,986 in cash.
You know what? If I had $63K burning a hole in my pocket, I might just buy this astronaut sculpture. It’s glorious! By CINOCI
For nearly $12K, you’d think she could look a little happier.
For those among us with more dollars than sense, here’s a hideous 21 Antler Two Tier Moose Chandelier.
“Excuse me, can you tell me the time?” (Looks at watch, goes blind) “No.”
While I do find it intriguing, I don’t think 24 K gold-painted wooden tie is really worth $8,625.
Yes, they’re quite fluffy, but that doesn’t explain why they’re $38K.
If I were loaded AND still a smoker, I could see craving this $15K vintage Faberge cigarette case. Sold by GalleryOFF5th.
While it’s true that I don’t know any billionaires, none of the millionaires I know would be caught dead in these Neolithic Jade Bangles for $50K each. I guess the rich really are different.
#winning!
$10K buys you this stuffed doll of yourself. There really is a sucker born every minute.
Coming in at just 50 cents shy of $40K, this gown had better come with a plastic surgeon to make you look like that.
I can’t afford it, but this I get! $50K 1930’s Louis Vuitton leather shoe steamer trunk! Sold by malleencoin.
I can see why this necklace is thousands of dollars. However, people will think it’s glass and paste, so really what’s the point?
That about sums it up!
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
January 28, 2021 at 7:39 am
THANKS!! I had no idea what I would do if I won a billion-dollar power ball lottery. Now, you gave me some wonderful ideas of what I can do with it. I guess the next step is to buy a ticket when it gets to about that amount. IF anybody has any interest I am selling a bridge in South Florida. 🙂 Hal
January 28, 2021 at 3:18 pm
LOL. Hopefully, you won’t do any of this!
January 28, 2021 at 8:52 am
All are completely out of my reach.
January 28, 2021 at 3:18 pm
Dear lady, they’re out of pretty much everyone’s reach!
January 28, 2021 at 10:41 am
Your comment about the Rolex cracked me up!! But that teapot is kind of pretty in an ‘in your face’ kinda way.
January 28, 2021 at 3:18 pm
Brass would be pretty, too. Just sayin’.
January 29, 2021 at 1:28 am
Oddly, that first bracelet looks like a much less attractive version of a costume piece I was given by a friend after his mother passed away. It I like. All this stuff, not so much.
