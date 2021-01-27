Here’s something to look forward to! Coming soon to Pier 54 in the Hudson River is a new park known as Little Island, and it’s got a design like nothing you’ve ever seen. Incorporating sustainable architecture, eco-friendly building methods, and grounds planted to attract birds and beneficial insects, Little Island will feature a park wrapped around an open-air performance space. Socially-distanced performances will begin in spring of 2021.

“Little Island is funded largely by the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation, in the largest single gift to a park in New York City history. The “entertainment island” will be a lushly landscaped maritime botanic garden with 35 species of trees, 65 species of shrubs, and 270 varieties of grasses, perennials, vines, and bulbs, many of which were selected for their fragrance and attractiveness to birds and pollinators.”

Little Island’s amphitheater will have seating for 700, and the website says it will be available for year-round performances. Billionaire Barry Diller and his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, have ensured that 51 percent of the tickets issued for each performance will cost under $30 or be completely free. This is truly good news!

You can learn more about Little Island NYC on the project website and on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.