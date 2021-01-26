All Aboard the Tequila Train

Jose Cuervo Express

For the last 8 years, a tourist train has been making an 11-hour trip through the untouched Mexican countryside from Guadalajara to the town of Tequila, which is know for, well, you can probably guess. The train was fairly popular before the pandemic, but when COVID caused the line to shut down, the owners decided to step it up a few notches. They updated their equipment, upgraded their amenities, and installed a vintage-style, wood paneled, first-class car, known as the Elite Wagon. Rebranded the Jose Cuervo Express, the Tequila Train is now offering a new elevated experience fit for the most discerning tequila sippers.

A first-class ticket on the luxury train now includes unlimited refills of – you guessed it – tequila. What could go wrong? They debuted their new Elite experience on December 5. The new Elite Wagon is a luxurious wood-paneled car with 37 separated passenger spaces (currently capped at 24 due to pandemic precautions), floor-to-ceiling windows, two lounge areas, and, of course, a premium open bar fully stocked with Reserva de la Familia, Maestro Dobel, Gran Centenario, and 1800. They carry other spirits as well, but why would you drink vodka on your way to tequila?

Along the route, a master tequilier will also talk you through a three-glass tasting while relating some of the spirit’s history. Considering that both trains and tequila make me sleepy, the trip would likely be wasted on me, but the tequila train does sound like fun. Maybe if I just limited myself to Mexican coffees…

You can learn more about Mundo Cuervo’s Jose Cuervo Express on their website and on Instagram.