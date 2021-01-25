Thanks to real estate colleague and fellow blogger, Courtney Hopper, for writing about this amazing TV event!

Starting on February 19, all five glorious seasons of that staple of my middle school and high school years, The Muppet Show, are going to be available to stream on Disney Plus! If anyone needs me on February 19, you should know I’ll get back to you sometime on February 21.

“It’s going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more. Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add: ‘Sorry, guys, but….here we go again.” Show Producer, Kermit (No joke. It’s a quote from the Disney Plus press release.)

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the show, it was the brainchild of puppetry genius Jim Henson. Like the Bugs Bunny cartoons, it was the perfect the combination of child-friendly and adult-friendly content. It featured weekly popular artists, musicians, and actors, and many of them reported forgetting they were talking to puppets.

And in case you don’t have Disney Plus (or just can’t wait), here’s a playlist of full episodes on YouTube!