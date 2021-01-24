My OBT

The Bird and the Whale

The Bird & the Whale is a gorgeous animated short film made in an unusual way. It was created using a nearly-forgotten form of animation, the paint-on-glass technique. The animators manipulate slow-drying oil paints on sheets of glass. The resulting animation has a unique luminous effects I don’t think I’ve ever seen before. The seven-minute-long film took 4,300 paintings, which were painted by a small team of female artists in Dublin, Ireland.

The Bird and the Whale is a story about a young whale struggling to find his voice. After straying too far from his family to explore a shipwreck, he discovers its sole survivor, a caged songbird. Together they struggle to survive while lost at sea.

The beautiful film was written and directed by Carol Freeman, produced by Jonathan Clarke, and features original music by Chris McLoughlin.

You can learn more about the film and the filmmakers on their website.

  1. janhaltn
    January 24, 2021 at 9:09 am

    Click on play. Then click on the link and that takes you to the ‘youtube’ page. Put in ‘Bird and Whale in the search box. Play the video and enjoy. Great story and worth a couple of clicks to get to it. Very enjoyable – Hal

  2. BACK ROADS AND OTHER STORIES
    January 24, 2021 at 9:30 am

    This looks like a lovely film, unfortunately it is not available in my region. I will try and find it elsewhere.

  3. artfulblasphemer
    January 24, 2021 at 9:58 am

    Gorgeous. Reminds me of my childhood dream of being an animator….

  4. lois
    January 24, 2021 at 11:24 am

    What a beautiful film.

