My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Perfect Afternoon

by 4 Comments

Charles James Met Costume Institute

I am crazy busy this weekend, real estating around Manhattan, so today’s post is going to be short but sweet.

This is one of my favorite places on the planet, the Met Museum’s Costume Institute, A.K.A. the Anna Wintour Costume Center. The Institute has a mind-blowing collection of more than thirty-three thousand objects from the fifteenth century to the present. In the times before COVID, I spent many a happy afternoon wandering around the exhibit and the attached fashion library, oohing and aahing. And I look forward to spending a lot more time there post pandemic.

Enjoy the weekend and the eye candy!

You can follow the Met Museum Costume Institute on their website and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “The Perfect Afternoon

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    January 23, 2021 at 7:22 am

    Next time I’m in NY….

    Like

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    January 23, 2021 at 4:58 pm

    Most of the time I don’t get excited looking at female clothing. This is the exception. If not all, most of them are beautiful and fun to look at. Being a male I remember my youth and all I wanted to see is them coming off. I couldn’t find much info on them but most of them were hand made. Outstanding – Hal

    Like

    Reply
  3. Diane
    January 23, 2021 at 8:52 pm

    How did I now know about this??? When we can travel again, I’m coming specifically to see this (and, with any luck, you and Beloved).

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.