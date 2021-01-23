The Perfect Afternoon

Charles James Met Costume Institute

I am crazy busy this weekend, real estating around Manhattan, so today’s post is going to be short but sweet.

This is one of my favorite places on the planet, the Met Museum’s Costume Institute, A.K.A. the Anna Wintour Costume Center. The Institute has a mind-blowing collection of more than thirty-three thousand objects from the fifteenth century to the present. In the times before COVID, I spent many a happy afternoon wandering around the exhibit and the attached fashion library, oohing and aahing. And I look forward to spending a lot more time there post pandemic.

Enjoy the weekend and the eye candy!

You can follow the Met Museum Costume Institute on their website and on Instagram.