The Perfect Afternoon

I am crazy busy this weekend, real estating around Manhattan, so today’s post is going to be short but sweet.
This is one of my favorite places on the planet, the Met Museum’s Costume Institute, A.K.A. the Anna Wintour Costume Center. The Institute has a mind-blowing collection of more than thirty-three thousand objects from the fifteenth century to the present. In the times before COVID, I spent many a happy afternoon wandering around the exhibit and the attached fashion library, oohing and aahing. And I look forward to spending a lot more time there post pandemic.
Enjoy the weekend and the eye candy!
You can follow the Met Museum Costume Institute on their website and on Instagram.
January 23, 2021 at 7:22 am
Next time I’m in NY….
January 23, 2021 at 8:53 am
Me too!
January 23, 2021 at 4:58 pm
Most of the time I don’t get excited looking at female clothing. This is the exception. If not all, most of them are beautiful and fun to look at. Being a male I remember my youth and all I wanted to see is them coming off. I couldn’t find much info on them but most of them were hand made. Outstanding – Hal
January 23, 2021 at 8:52 pm
How did I now know about this??? When we can travel again, I’m coming specifically to see this (and, with any luck, you and Beloved).
