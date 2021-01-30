Sydney Kennett

Sydney Kennett is a regular competitor in the Wind Games, about which I’ve written before. She dances in mid air, under (and sometimes over) a jet of air traveling between 100 and 185 MPH. Interestingly enough, though, the talented, brave young woman isn’t particularly interested in jumping out of planes. You see, Sydney Kennett is afraid of heights.

“It kind of feels like the Matrix. I’m basically defying gravity.” – Sydney Kennett

Though she’s been indoor skydiving since she was 4, the 14-year-old initially trained as a gymnast. That training has served her well in her flying work. She’s well known for her scorpion maneuver, wherein she touches her feet to her head while floating on her stomach. That move has been helping her win world titles since she was 12. And when she was 12, she also not only beat the previous world record of 30 box split spins in one minute, in fact, she nearly doubled it, making 77 spins, achieving than 1 per second!

Kennett has dedicated herself to flying. A social media darling, she is home-schooled so she can travel around the country competing and training.

You can follow Sydney Kennett on her website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.