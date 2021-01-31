Louis Armstrong House Museum

Today’s glorious thing was sent to me by my good friend, ASEP.

The Louis Armstrong House Museum, housed in Armstrong’s home in Corona, Queens, New York, is known and respected for its extensive Black archival collection. In 2020, the museum began a program they call Armstrong Now!, bringing leading contemporary musicians, dancers, and writers to Armstrong’s Corona house, and asking them to make art. The program inspired 27 works of music, poetry, and dance, all presented in a series of beautiful videos.

Each episode features “a short film with contemporary artists showcasing new works inspired by Louis Armstrong and constellations of Black making, thinking, and vitality. Afterwards the artists and special guests discuss their work – salon-style.”

In addition to being one of the greatest American musicians of all time, Louis Armstrong was known as a cultural ambassador throughout the world. The Armstrong Now! project is meant to re-introduce audiences to Armstrong’s legacy by creating a global community that supports the arts, education, and dialogue.

You can learn more about Louis Armstrong House on their website, and you can watch the whole Armstrong Now! video series on their YouTube Channel.