Today is my younger daughter’s birthday, and so I thought I’d post something I was sure she’d love. Baby girl got a chance to skydive, and she basically didn’t stop smiling for a month. So this should be right up her alley!

I’ve been waiting since the 1980s for futuristic stuff like this, and it’s finally here. These are the Wind Games, hosted by Windoor. The sport takes place in a vertical wind tunnel, comprised of a tube set with 4 high-power turbines which generate adjustable, continuous air flow. The tunnels replicate skydiving at terminal velocity. Who knew indoor skydiving would be a thing?

The games have been held annually since 2014 at Windoor in Empuriabrava, Spain. In addition to the freestyle category, there are also competitions for dynamic, which incorporates a mandatory set of movements, much like olympic gymnastics, and speed competitions. Each category is performed as solo flyers, pairs, or groups of four. I would love to see this sport added to the Olympic Games. It looks really difficult and allows for lots of creative expression.

You can check out Windoor and the Wind Games on their website and on their YouTube channel.