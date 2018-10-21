Holy Ship!

Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design specializes in super yachts, which are apparently a thing. The designers at Sinot presented today’s beautiful-and-ridiculous thing at the Monaco Yacht Show. I mean, obviously. Where else would you present such a thing?

The 115 metre (377 foot!) celebration of conspicuous consumption is dubbed Art of Life, and the designers insist it’s “reminiscent of a 16th century Dutch schooner.” I’m not sure I see the resemblance. It is, however, gorgeous, and apparently a triumph of both aesthetics and technology. In addition to the high-end amenities you’d expect in a floating mansion, Art of Life also includes a “toy garage,” with a fold-down hatch for amphibious launches. Sounds very Bruce Wayne to me.

I confess I was a little letdown when I realized the “introduction” was via CGI and a 60-inch model, but I guess that makes sense. What would it cost to produce? This thing is so high-end, even the designers were unable to assign it a price tag. Maybe numbers just don’t go up that high.

You can go check out the yacht on the Sinot website.