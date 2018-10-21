My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Holy Ship!

sinot

Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design

Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design specializes in super yachts, which are apparently a thing. The designers at Sinot presented today’s beautiful-and-ridiculous thing at the Monaco Yacht Show. I mean, obviously. Where else would you present such a thing?

The 115 metre (377 foot!) celebration of conspicuous consumption is dubbed Art of Life, and the designers insist it’s “reminiscent of a 16th century Dutch schooner.” I’m not sure I see the resemblance. It is, however, gorgeous, and apparently a triumph of both aesthetics and technology. In addition to the high-end amenities you’d expect in a floating mansion, Art of Life also includes a “toy garage,” with a fold-down hatch for amphibious launches. Sounds very Bruce Wayne to me.

I confess I was a little letdown when I realized the “introduction” was via CGI and a 60-inch model, but I guess that makes sense. What would it cost to produce? This thing is so high-end, even the designers were unable to assign it a price tag. Maybe numbers just don’t go up that high.

You can go check out the yacht on the Sinot website.

sinot 1sinot 2sinot 3sinot 4sinot 5sinot 6sinot 7sinot 8sinot 9sinot 9asinot 10

 

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

11 thoughts on “Holy Ship!

Leave a comment

  2. bcparkison
    October 21, 2018 at 8:56 am

    Wow! Even the model must have cost a pretty penny and it is perfection.

  4. StellaKate Blue
    October 21, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    I could live there. And I don’t like being on the ocean!

  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    October 21, 2018 at 1:20 pm

    Holy crap, Batman! That really is a mansion on the high seas. I am actually not too taken by its exterior. I like how sleek it is but the design otherwise makes me think of a battlecruiser. The interior, however, is gorgeous. I cannot even imagine having a life that would enable me to own such a boat.

