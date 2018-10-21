Holy Ship!

Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design specializes in super yachts, which are apparently a thing. The designers at Sinot presented today’s beautiful-and-ridiculous thing at the Monaco Yacht Show. I mean, obviously. Where else would you present such a thing?
The 115 metre (377 foot!) celebration of conspicuous consumption is dubbed Art of Life, and the designers insist it’s “reminiscent of a 16th century Dutch schooner.” I’m not sure I see the resemblance. It is, however, gorgeous, and apparently a triumph of both aesthetics and technology. In addition to the high-end amenities you’d expect in a floating mansion, Art of Life also includes a “toy garage,” with a fold-down hatch for amphibious launches. Sounds very Bruce Wayne to me.
I confess I was a little letdown when I realized the “introduction” was via CGI and a 60-inch model, but I guess that makes sense. What would it cost to produce? This thing is so high-end, even the designers were unable to assign it a price tag. Maybe numbers just don’t go up that high.
You can go check out the yacht on the Sinot website.
October 21, 2018 at 6:07 am
YIKES!!
October 21, 2018 at 9:22 am
Yep. It’s a lot.
October 21, 2018 at 8:56 am
Wow! Even the model must have cost a pretty penny and it is perfection.
October 21, 2018 at 9:23 am
All I could think of was how stressful it would be to dock it.
October 21, 2018 at 9:37 am
Hopefully who ever is in control knows what they are doing.
October 21, 2018 at 10:54 am
speechless..…!!
October 21, 2018 at 2:55 pm
I feel the same!
October 21, 2018 at 1:04 pm
I could live there. And I don’t like being on the ocean!
October 21, 2018 at 2:56 pm
It’s so big, you could live on the yacht and never have to be near the ocean!
October 21, 2018 at 1:20 pm
Holy crap, Batman! That really is a mansion on the high seas. I am actually not too taken by its exterior. I like how sleek it is but the design otherwise makes me think of a battlecruiser. The interior, however, is gorgeous. I cannot even imagine having a life that would enable me to own such a boat.
October 21, 2018 at 2:58 pm
I guess you’re right about the shape, but I was so taken with the rose gold color, I never noticed!
