Can’t Stop the Stormtroopers

Those of you with small children may already know about this, but I just saw it for the first time, and I’m in love!

“I got that sunshine in my pocket

Got that good soul in my feet…”

This is a series of music videos by YouTuber Andres Diaz set to Justin Timberlake’s song Can’t Stop the Feeling! (featured in the movie Trolls). Each video is comprised of dozens of clips of people dancing taken from movies, TV, commercials, and other YouTube videos including some great moves by Sven Otten (plus lots and lots of Stormtroopers. I don’t know why. Just go with it). The combination of this joy-filled song and all that masterfully-edited dancing really makes for a great way to pass an hour. I’ve listed them below in order, but you don’t need to watch them all at once (or watch them all). In fact, if you don’t have the time or the inclination to watch the series, another YouTuber did a family-friendly version that my friend’s 2-year-old swears by.

And just in case those aren’t enough, I’ve also posted JT’s “first look” version featuring the actors who voiced the movie (plus a few of JT’s friends).

Happy viewing!

And here’s the original, full of fun cameos!