My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Can’t Stop the Stormtroopers

by 7 Comments

timberlake

Andres Diaz

Those of you with small children may already know about this, but I just saw it for the first time, and I’m in love!

“I got that sunshine in my pocket
Got that good soul in my feet…”

This is a series of music videos by YouTuber Andres Diaz set to Justin Timberlake’s song Can’t Stop the Feeling! (featured in the movie Trolls). Each video is comprised of dozens of clips of people dancing taken from movies, TV, commercials, and other YouTube videos including some great moves by Sven Otten (plus lots and lots of Stormtroopers. I don’t know why. Just go with it). The combination of this joy-filled song and all that masterfully-edited dancing really makes for a great way to pass an hour. I’ve listed them below in order, but you don’t need to watch them all at once (or watch them all). In fact, if you don’t have the time or the inclination to watch the series, another YouTuber did a family-friendly version that my friend’s 2-year-old swears by.

And just in case those aren’t enough, I’ve also posted JT’s “first look” version featuring the actors who voiced the movie (plus a few of JT’s friends).

Happy viewing!

And here’s the original, full of fun cameos!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “Can’t Stop the Stormtroopers

Leave a comment

  1. Elizabeth
    October 22, 2018 at 6:14 am

    Another road trip song when you have kiddos. 🙂

    Reply

    Reply
  2. Julz.......artist, blogger, photographer, graphic designer
    October 22, 2018 at 5:25 pm

    love the babies in the mirror, but is it wrong to say I want more Storm Troopers? lol

    Reply

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    October 22, 2018 at 7:12 pm

    Happy happy! We could use more of that out on the streets.

    Reply

    Reply

