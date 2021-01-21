Etsomnia™ 297: WTF 2021 Edition

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Sorry this is late, folks. Technical difficulties!

Most of 2020 was unimaginable, but I suspect 2021 may have a few tricks up its sleeve as well. Accordingly, I thought it would be fun to take a fresh look at Etsy’s more… unexpected items. As usual, my favorite shopping site didn’t disappoint!

I don’t have a problem with this. If only all crazy people would identify themselves so clearly.

Silicone prosthetic toe, because that’s certainly something you’d want to buy on Etsy.

That’s a real (and really ugly) starfish. What do you think this winner smells like?

Nicholas Cage looks so much creepier without hair or a neck… Oh, who am I kidding? He’s always creepy!

“Easter parade hat,” COVID edition.

When double denim just isn’t enough!

Silicone “seat saver.” This is actually kind of genius! By GeodeResin

Earrings from the Person of Interest collection.

This is supposed to be one of those nightmarish “real” baby dolls. Do you think this was her model?

Why would someone make a vase out of me when I have a cat hair in my eye?

“Statement ring.” If you wore this thing regularly, you’d end up with one arm that looked like this.

How badly do you think she wants to scratch right now?