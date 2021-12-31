My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Fearless Fashion

David Koma London

Today, in honor of New Year’s Eve, I thought I’d bring you a fashion designer whose looks are perfect for a special occasion. This year’s New Year’s Eve celebration involves pajamas and a Zoom call, but maybe next year…

London designer David Koma isn’t afraid of color. Or bling. Or skin. In fact, as far as I can tell, as a designer, he’s pretty much fearless. His designs have crazy shapes and cutouts, come in bold, striking colors, and involve embellishments and accessories that makes his work stand out in a big way. But remarkably, it all seems pretty wearable (if you happen to be a perfect shape, that is.)

“David Koma is a London-based fashion designer who has become synonymous with the ultra body-contouring silhouette, creating sculptural statement dresses inspired by the feminine form. Alongside the cocktail dresses that propelled the designer onto an international stage, the David Koma offering has expanded to include a full range of options from precise daywear separates to beautifully tailored outerwear and show-stopping red carpet gowns.”

– About David Koma

You can see all of the very talented David Koma’s gorgeous fashion on his website and on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

